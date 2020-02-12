Email
Wednesday, February 12, 2020

Annual Taco Fest: Music Y Más Announces 2020 Food and Music Lineup

Posted By on Wed, Feb 12, 2020 at 1:33 PM

click to enlarge INSTAGRAM / SACURRENT
Taco Fest: Music y Mas has announced the 2020 food and music lineup for its third annual event, which returns on Saturday, April 4.

The festival, which will take place at The University of Texas at San Antonio Downtown Campus for the first time, will host more than 40 restaurants and taquerias, inviting attendees to eat and vote for their favorite traditional and specialty tacos.

Attendees will find returning champions Catch the Wave and Sangria on the Burg on-site, as well as special guests like Vera’s Backyard Bar-B-Que from Brownsville, Texas, offering traditionally smoked barbacoa.

From noon to 11 p.m., attendees can enjoy a variety of $2 taco options, view cooking demos and artistic shows throughout the festival grounds.



On the music side, the festival will offer live performances from artists including Grammy award-winning singer Lila Downs, Santiago Jimenez, Jr., and a special reunion show with San Antonio bard Girl In A Coma.

Tickets for Taco Fest: Music Y Más are on sale now and available for purchase via TacoCapitaloftheWorld.com. Children under 10 enter free with a ticketed adult.

A portion of ticket proceeds will benefit SATX Inner City Development, a local nonprofit dedicated to the emergency, educational and recreational needs of the near West Side neighborhood.
Location Details UTSA Downtown Campus
501 W. César Chávez Blvd.
Central
San Antonio, TX
College
Map
