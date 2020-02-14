Friday, February 14, 2020
Bon Appétit Magazine Recognizes H-E-B for Making the 'Best Supermarket-Brand Tortillas'
By Lea Thompson
With hundreds of grocery store locations throughout the state, it's easy to forget that H-E-B (and its in-store tortillerias) only exist in Texas.
However, a recent Bon Appétit
article recognized the grocery giant for making the best supermarket-brand flour tortillas in the U.S.
Author Alex Beggs
, a Lone Star State native, waxes nostalgic about enjoying warm, buttery tortillas from her childhood H-E-B, and laments how nothing (or no other store brand) can offer the same experience outside of Texas.
The fact that H-E-B offers some of the best readily-available tortillas may not be not surprising news to Texans, but it's a good reminder to hold your freshly-made tortillas tight.
