Friday, February 14, 2020

Bon Appétit Magazine Recognizes H-E-B for Making the 'Best Supermarket-Brand Tortillas'

With hundreds of grocery store locations throughout the state, it's easy to forget that H-E-B (and its in-store tortillerias) only exist in Texas.

However, a recent Bon Appétit article recognized the grocery giant for making the best supermarket-brand flour tortillas in the U.S.

Author Alex Beggs, a Lone Star State native, waxes nostalgic about enjoying warm, buttery tortillas from her childhood H-E-B, and laments how nothing (or no other store brand) can offer the same experience outside of Texas.

The fact that H-E-B offers some of the best readily-available tortillas may not be not surprising news to Texans, but it's a good reminder to hold your freshly-made tortillas tight.



