Bon Appétit Magazine Recognizes H-E-B for Making the 'Best Supermarket-Brand Tortillas'

With hundreds of grocery store locations throughout the state, it's easy to forget that H-E-B (and its in-store tortillerias) only exist in Texas.However, a recent Bon Appétit article recognized the grocery giant for making the best supermarket-brand flour tortillas in the U.S.Author Alex Beggs , a Lone Star State native, waxes nostalgic about enjoying warm, buttery tortillas from her childhood H-E-B, and laments how nothing (or no other store brand) can offer the same experience outside of Texas.The fact that H-E-B offers some of the best readily-available tortillas may not be not surprising news to Texans, but it's a good reminder to hold your freshly-made tortillas tight.

We’re keeping you informed…

...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national news that hits close to home, San Antonio Current has been keeping San Antonio informed for years.

It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.

If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to San Antonio Current. Every reader contribution is valuable and so appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues and neighborhood culture. Thank you.