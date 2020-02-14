Email
Friday, February 14, 2020

This Week in San Antonio Food News: Spirit-Free Cocktails, Southtown Favorite Closing and Where to Celebrate Burger Week

Posted By on Fri, Feb 14, 2020 at 11:17 AM

click to enlarge ERIK GUSTAFSON
  • Erik Gustafson
Dry January is over, but there’s more San Antonio bars to enjoy spirit-free cocktails than ever before.

Southtown icon Bar America has temporarily closed for general renovations, so plan to bar hop accordingly.

According to this new food list, the best burger in Texas is found here in San Antonio.

Trilogy Burger Bistro has opened in Stone Oak with classic and customizable burgers, salads and sandwich options.



Are you excited for SA Burger Week? Here where you can find $5 and $8 burgers during the 2020 offering.

Someone anonymously paid off all negative cafeteria accounts for elementary schools in NEISD this week, and simultaneously restored our faith in humanity.

San Antonio’s third annual Taco Fest: Music Y Más is bringing taquerias, restaurants and live music to downtown.

Tlahco is making changes in San Antonio's Mexican food scene with its ingredients. Just don’t obsess over what they’re called.

Full Belly Cafe and Bar has opened with seasonal, globally-inspired breakfast dishes, freshly made pastries and a coffee program. Expect the Stone Oak eatery to roll out lunch and dinner service in the coming weeks.

After leaving Eastside Kitchenette last month, chef Jeff White has found a new culinary home with this Southtown restaurant group.

This new potato-centric restaurant is serving flavorful spuds dressed with creative fillings and toppings.

Another Southtown restaurant will close its doors next month, so get those margaritas and tacos while you can.

So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.

