Friday, February 14, 2020

White Castle Will Pop Up With Sliders at San Antonio Food Bank on Monday

Posted By on Fri, Feb 14, 2020 at 2:17 PM

click to enlarge FACEBOOK / WHITE CASTLE
  • Facebook / White Castle
White Castle is making one last stop in San Antonio, but this time you won’t need to worry about reservations. Following its sold-out Valentine’s Day weekend pop-up, the burger chain is bringing its Crave Mobile food truck to the San Antonio Food Bank on Monday, February 17.

From 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., folks can stop by for sacks – each containing four sliders – in exchange for a $5 donation to the food bank. According to event officials, the proceeds will go toward White Castle’s recent $15,000 donation to the San Antonio Food Bank.

Sliders will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis, while supplies last.
Location Details San Antonio Food Bank
5200 Enrique M Barrera Pkwy
San Antonio, TX
(210) 337-3663
General Services
