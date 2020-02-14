Friday, February 14, 2020
White Castle Will Pop Up With Sliders at San Antonio Food Bank on Monday
By Lea Thompson
on Fri, Feb 14, 2020 at 2:17 PM
is making one last stop in San Antonio, but this time you won’t need to worry about reservations. Following its sold-out Valentine’s Day weekend pop-up, the burger chain is bringing its Crave Mobile food truck to the San Antonio Food Bank on Monday, February 17.
From 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., folks can stop by for sacks – each containing four sliders – in exchange for a $5 donation to the food bank. According to event officials, the proceeds will go toward White Castle’s recent $15,000 donation to the San Antonio Food Bank.
Sliders will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis, while supplies last.
