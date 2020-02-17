Monday, February 17, 2020
California-Based Pop-Up Bringing 'Vegan Junk Food' to San Antonio This Weekend
Posted
By Lea Thompson
on Mon, Feb 17, 2020 at 12:40 PM
click image
Los Angeles-based Vuture Food
is bringing its national food truck tour to Texas this week, with plans to stop in San Antonio on Saturday, Feb. 22. The food truck, named for the "vegan future of food," specializes in plant-based junk food like cheeseburgers and Nashville Chik’n sandwiches that supposedly taste like the real thing.
Vuture will pop-up Saturday at Roadmap Brewery
with a selection of vegan crispy Chik’n sandwiches and loaded fries. Folks can count on finding the vegan comfort food truck from 1 to 6 p.m.
The food truck tour will travel on to Dallas and El Paso in the coming days before heading back to California.
