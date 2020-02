California-Based Pop-Up Bringing 'Vegan Junk Food' to San Antonio This Weekend

Los Angeles-based Vuture Food is bringing its national food truck tour to Texas this week, with plans to stop in San Antonio on Saturday, Feb. 22. The food truck, named for the "vegan future of food," specializes in plant-based junk food like cheeseburgers and Nashville Chik’n sandwiches that supposedly taste like the real thing.Vuture will pop-up Saturday at Roadmap Brewery with a selection of vegan crispy Chik’n sandwiches and loaded fries. Folks can count on finding the vegan comfort food truck from 1 to 6 p.m.The food truck tour will travel on to Dallas and El Paso in the coming days before heading back to California.

