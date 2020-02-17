Email
Monday, February 17, 2020

San Antonio Eatery Makes Texas Monthly’s Best New Restaurant List

Posted By on Mon, Feb 17, 2020 at 12:01 PM

click to enlarge INSTAGRAM / CIASAVOR
The Culinary Institute of America in San Antonio is best-known as the training grounds for burgeoning local talent but, according to Texas Monthly, it’s also home to one of the best restaurants in the state.

Texas Monthly food editor Pat Sharpe has named Savor, the CIA student-run restaurant at the Pearl, among The 10 Best New Restaurants in Texas for 2020.

Sharpe recognized Savor for its globally infused menus — standout dishes include the Gulf red snapper with spicy Thai curry and tagliatelle — and friendly price point, which allows diners to enjoy a three-course meal for $39 and four-course meal for $46.

"Given that all the players are amateurs, the quality is impressive," Sharpe wrote.

Though the Texas Monthly list was largely formed by restaurants from Dallas, Houston and Austin, the Alamo City eatery managed to take the No. 10 spot. Sharpe also gave honorable mentions to new local restaurant Evo and the Cibolo-based spot Kindling Texas Kitchen.
