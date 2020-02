San Antonio Eatery Makes Texas Monthly’s Best New Restaurant List

The Culinary Institute of America in San Antonio is best-known as the training grounds for burgeoning local talent but, according to, it’s also home to one of the best restaurants in the state.food editor Pat Sharpe has named Savor, the CIA student-run restaurant at the Pearl, among The 10 Best New Restaurants in Texas for 2020.Sharpe recognized Savor for its globally infused menus — standout dishes include the Gulf red snapper with spicy Thai curry and tagliatelle — and friendly price point, which allows diners to enjoy a three-course meal for $39 and four-course meal for $46."Given that all the players are amateurs, the quality is impressive," Sharpe wrote.Though thelist was largely formed by restaurants from Dallas, Houston and Austin, the Alamo City eatery managed to take the No. 10 spot. Sharpe also gave honorable mentions to new local restaurant Evo and the Cibolo-based spot Kindling Texas Kitchen

