Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, February 18, 2020

EVO Entertainment to Open Second San Antonio-Area Location by 2021

Posted By on Tue, Feb 18, 2020 at 2:27 PM

click to enlarge EVO ENTERTAINMENT GROUP®
  • EVO Entertainment Group®
Austin-based EVO Entertainment Group announced plans to open its second San Antonio location — an 80,000 square-foot property with a movie theater, gaming and dining center — by 2021.

The new center will be located at the intersection of Texas State Highway 151 and Military Drive, as part of the Escala development. The complex will feature state-of-the-art technology, with 4K laser projection, luxury-heated recliners and 10 dine-in auditoriums.

EVO San Antonio, which is expected to be the largest EVO location to date, will also offer gaming spaces, a restaurant and bar, and an outdoor patio with firepits and TV screens. The restaurant offers a scratch kitchen menu, with craft cocktails and dozens of beers available for patrons.

“EVO at the Escala is going to set a new standard, not just in San Antonio but across the entire industry,” stated Mitch Roberts, CEO of EVO Entertainment Group.



The first San Antonio-area EVO location opened in Schertz last year. EVO at the Escala is expected to break ground this spring and open by early 2021.

So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.

Tags: , ,

We’re keeping you informed…
...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national news that hits close to home, San Antonio Current has been keeping San Antonio informed for years.


It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.


If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to San Antonio Current. Every reader contribution is valuable and so appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues and neighborhood culture. Thank you.


More Flavor »

Jump to comments

Speaking of San Antonio Restaurants, EVO Entertainment

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. San Antonio Eatery Makes Texas Monthly’s Best New Restaurant List Read More

  2. California-Based Pop-Up Bringing 'Vegan Junk Food' to San Antonio This Weekend Read More

  3. Bon Appétit Magazine Recognizes H-E-B for Making the 'Best Supermarket-Brand Tortillas' Read More

  4. White Castle Will Pop Up With Sliders at San Antonio Food Bank on Monday Read More

  5. The Takeaway: Tim McDiarmid of The Good Kind Wants You to Know the Food Business is Tough Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Canna

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2020 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation