EVO Entertainment to Open Second San Antonio-Area Location by 2021

Austin-based EVO Entertainment Group announced plans to open its second San Antonio location — an 80,000 square-foot property with a movie theater, gaming and dining center — by 2021.The new center will be located at the intersection of Texas State Highway 151 and Military Drive, as part of the Escala development. The complex will feature state-of-the-art technology, with 4K laser projection, luxury-heated recliners and 10 dine-in auditoriums.EVO San Antonio, which is expected to be the largest EVO location to date, will also offer gaming spaces, a restaurant and bar, and an outdoor patio with firepits and TV screens. The restaurant offers a scratch kitchen menu, with craft cocktails and dozens of beers available for patrons.“EVO at the Escala is going to set a new standard, not just in San Antonio but across the entire industry,” stated Mitch Roberts, CEO of EVO Entertainment Group.The first San Antonio-area EVO location opened in Schertz last year. EVO at the Escala is expected to break ground this spring and open by early 2021.

