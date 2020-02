Smack's Chicken Shack, Bird & Biscuit Team Up to Serve Epic Sandwich at Pop-Up on St. Mary's Strip

Since opening in 2018, Smack's Chicken Shack (formerly known as Smackerels) has brought chef Keenen Hendricks' over-the-top chicken sandwiches to San Antonio food lovers. Hendricks has teamed up with sous chef JC Rodriguez of Bird & Biscuit , a forthcoming eatery from the Southerleigh Restaurant Group, for a collaborative, epic chicken sandwich release on Saturday, March 7.The special sandwich — made with panko fried chicken, slaw, hot sauce aioli, and topped with Southerleigh's pickles, bacon and made-from-scratch buns – will be available for $13. A side of house fries is included.Smack's food truck will set up shop at 2222 N. St. Mary’s St., while the culinary team will serve sandwiches from noon to 9 p.m., or sell out. Rodriguez's band, Trash Dragons, will also be on-site to provide music and band merch to diners as they enjoy the culinary creations."We've done plenty of collaborations before, but this one is pretty exciting," Hendricks told The. "This food is something special."Chicken sandwich lovers can follow @smackschickenshack for event updates.

