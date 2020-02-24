Email
Monday, February 24, 2020

Hello Kitty Café Returning to San Antonio with Cute Sweets and Merch

Posted By on Mon, Feb 24, 2020 at 12:06 PM

click image FACEBOOK / HELLO KITTY CAFE TRUCK
  • Facebook / Hello Kitty Cafe Truck
The iconic Hello Kitty Café Truck will return to San Antonio on Saturday, March 21, for a one-day visit filled with desserts, drinks and super cute collectibles.

The mobile café will park outside the Barnes & Noble shop at La Cantera, selling sweets like madeleines, macarons and an oversized Hello Kitty cookie, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. For dedicated Sanrio fans, the truck will also offer sprinkles t-shirts, café totes and enamel pin sets.

The Hello Kitty Café opened to Southern California in 2014, eventually expanding its operations to include a second truck for cross-country tours. Follow the cafe truck tour via Instagram or Facebook to catch up with truck again in other Texas cities, including Houston and Dallas, in the coming weeks.
Location Details Barnes & Noble (La Cantera)
15900 La Cantera Pkwy.
San Antonio, TX
(210) 558-3903
Bookstore
Map
We’re keeping you informed…
...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national news that hits close to home, San Antonio Current has been keeping San Antonio informed for years.


It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.


If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to San Antonio Current. Every reader contribution is valuable and so appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues and neighborhood culture. Thank you.


