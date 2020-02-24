Monday, February 24, 2020
Hello Kitty Café Returning to San Antonio with Cute Sweets and Merch
will return to San Antonio on Saturday, March 21, for a one-day visit filled with desserts, drinks and super cute collectibles.
The mobile café will park outside the Barnes & Noble shop at La Cantera, selling sweets like madeleines, macarons and an oversized Hello Kitty cookie, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. For dedicated Sanrio fans, the truck will also offer sprinkles t-shirts, café totes and enamel pin sets.
The Hello Kitty Café opened to Southern California in 2014, eventually expanding its operations to include a second truck for cross-country tours. Follow the cafe truck tour via Instagram
or Facebook
to catch up with truck again in other Texas cities, including Houston and Dallas, in the coming weeks.
