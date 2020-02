Mexican Comedian Chaparro Chuacheneger Gives Shoutout to San Antonio Taqueria

He may not feel like going to work, but Mexican YouTube comedian Chaparro Chuacheneger is always down for tacos in San Antonio.The meme-worthy star recently took to social media to give a shoutout to Tacos La Norteñita , a San Antonio food truck with Monterrey-style tacos. The food truck opened in late 2019 with homemade specialties including fresh campechana, taco flights and savory beans.Chuacheneger, whose real name is Alejandro Rodriguez, has partnered with the Tacos La Norteñita to promote its menu and encourage more locals to venture out and visit the food truck.There's no telling when the comedian will visit San Antonio next, but the Tacos La Norteñita team expects him to stop by the truck for authentic Mexican eats.Rodriguez introduced his Chaparro Chuacheneger character to viewers via comedic and music-filled videos on YouTube in 2018. Since then, his YouTube page has garnered more than 210,000 subscribers.

We’re keeping you informed…

...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national news that hits close to home, San Antonio Current has been keeping San Antonio informed for years.

It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.

If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to San Antonio Current. Every reader contribution is valuable and so appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues and neighborhood culture. Thank you.