Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, February 25, 2020

After Renovations, Bar America Reopens to Southtown San Antonio

Posted By on Tue, Feb 25, 2020 at 11:30 AM

click image FACEBOOK / BAR AMERICA
  • Facebook / Bar America
After a brief hiatus, Bar America is back with an upgraded look.

Bar America reopened Friday with new lighting, wall treatments and improved seating options — new booths and bar stools — for its patrons. The Southtown bar temporarily closed for interior renovations on February 10.

The 78-year-old bar has undergone several rounds of renovations in recent years, including the addition of a building mural and rooftop patio in 2019.

According to a bar spokesperson, the patio will receive additional cosmetic updates in the coming weeks.
Location Details Bar America
723 S. Alamo
Southtown
San Antonio, TX
(210) 223-7462
Bar/Pub
Map
So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.

Tags: , , ,

We’re keeping you informed…
...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national news that hits close to home, San Antonio Current has been keeping San Antonio informed for years.


It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.


If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to San Antonio Current. Every reader contribution is valuable and so appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues and neighborhood culture. Thank you.


  |  

More Flavor »

Jump to comments

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Mexican Comedian Chaparro Chuacheneger Gives Shoutout to San Antonio Taqueria Read More

  2. Hello Kitty Café Returning to San Antonio with Cute Sweets and Merch Read More

  3. YouTube Star Says Whataburger Is Like 'In-N-Out Meets Burger King,' Throws Shade About Texas Chain's Chicken Read More

  4. The Baked Bear to Give Away Free Ice Cream Scoops at San Antonio Shop This Weekend Read More

  5. UTSA, Whataburger and San Antonio Food Bank Fighting Food Insecurity Among Students with New On-Campus Pantry Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Canna

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2020 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation