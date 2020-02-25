Tuesday, February 25, 2020
After Renovations, Bar America Reopens to Southtown San Antonio
Posted
By Lea Thompson
on Tue, Feb 25, 2020 at 11:30 AM
After a brief hiatus, Bar America
is back with an upgraded look.
Bar America reopened Friday with new lighting, wall treatments and improved seating options — new booths and bar stools — for its patrons. The Southtown bar temporarily closed for interior renovations on February 10.
The 78-year-old bar has undergone several rounds of renovations in recent years, including the addition of a building mural and rooftop patio in 2019.
According to a bar spokesperson, the patio will receive additional cosmetic updates in the coming weeks.
