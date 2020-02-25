Tuesday, February 25, 2020
The Baked Bear to Give Away Free Ice Cream Scoops at San Antonio Shop This Weekend
Posted
By Lea Thompson
on Tue, Feb 25, 2020 at 1:14 PM
click image
The Baked Bear
-
Facebook / The Baked Bear
is showing its appreciation for San Antonio customers by giving away free ice cream scoops from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, February 29.
Patrons can visit the specialty shop, located at La Cantera, to claim a free single scoop or upgrade to a free ice cream sandwich with the purchase of two cookies.
The first 20 customers in line will receive free Baked Bear hats.
The California-born business, best known for its original cookie recipes and oversized ice cream sandwiches, opened its first San Antonio location last summer. The Baked Bear is located at 15900 La Cantera Parkway, Suite 26140, near Barnes & Noble.
So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.
Tags: San Antonio food, ice cream, the baked bear, la Cantera, free food, dessert, ice cream scoop, Image
We’re keeping you informed…
...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national
news that hits close to home, San Antonio Current has been keeping San Antonio
informed for years.
It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press
means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our
unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.
If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to
San Antonio Current. Every reader contribution is valuable and so
appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues
and neighborhood culture. Thank you.