Wednesday, February 26, 2020

United We Brunch to Take Over Sunset Station This Saturday with Massive Bloody Mary Challenge

Posted By on Wed, Feb 26, 2020 at 12:34 PM

Earl Abel's will be serving breakfast pastry and competing in the People's Choice Tito's Vodka Bloody Mary Challenge.
  • Sarah N.
  • Earl Abel's will be serving breakfast pastry and competing in the People's Choice Tito's Vodka Bloody Mary Challenge.
It’s dangerous to chant “Bloody Mary” three times in the bathroom at home, but San Antonians may find themselves throwing caution to the wind and uttering the phrase well over the three-count limit at the fifth annual United We Brunch, which this year debuts the largest Bloody Mary challenge the city has ever seen.

Come for the savory cocktails and stay for the brunch samples, beer and bubbles, live music and more.

$45, noon-3 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 29, Sunset Station, 1174 E. Commerce St., unitedwebrunchsa.com.
Event Details United We Brunch 2020: Battle of the Bloody Marys
@ Sunset Station
1174 E Commerce
Downtown
San Antonio, TX
When: Sat., Feb. 29, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.
Price: $35-$80
Buy Tickets
Food
Map

