New Wildlife-Themed Starbucks Opening at the San Antonio Zoo

Changes are brewing in Brackenridge Park. After months of renovations, a new, wildlife-themed Starbucks will open at 3910 N. St. Mary's on Monday, March 2.The building, which previously housed the Train Café near the entrance of the San Antonio Zoo, has been transformed into a full-service shop that will serve both visitors and the public.Starbucks will celebrate the occasion with a ribbon-cutting ceremony starting at 10 a.m., providing free, reusable zoo mugs to the first 100 guests. According to the event’s Facebook page , patrons who purchase a Grande beverage or larger on Monday will receive $1 off their order, while those who bring a reusable mug will receive 10 cents off.Attendees can expect to see Cowboy, the zoo’s rhino mascot, hear jazz music provided by Trinity University and meet with animal ambassadors on-site.This will be the first Starbucks in Texas to offer eco-friendly paper straws, echoing its commitment to the zoological society’s ongoing conservation and educational efforts.Business hours have yet to determined, but the new Starbucks will open Monday from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.

