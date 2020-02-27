San Antonio Chef Launches New Food Concept at Pearl Farmers Market

click image
Facebook / Guerrilla Gourmet
Chef James Canter, owner of the Guerrilla Gourmet
food truck and catering company, recently launched his new food concept, Taverna Tex-Med, at the Pearl’s weekend farmers market.
Canter has a reputation for bringing international flavors to his dishes, but at Taverna Tex-Med, he offers an accessible Greek and Texas-inspired menu filled with flavorful Mezze bowls and gyros stuffed with your choice of smoked lamb, brisket, chicken or pork.
“This is me harkening back to the Mediterranean flavors that I love to eat and prepare; it’s a mix of Texas culture and Greek street food,” he told the Current.
Taverna Tex-Med currently offers items like the smoked lamb and ground brisket-filled gyro, turmeric roasted cauliflower and boiled peanut-and-jalapeño hummus. Patrons can expect to see the menu evolve with unique takes on Greek dolmas, stuffed peppers and souvlaki fritters.
Canter has teamed up with another cook and fourth-generation Lebanese yogurt maker to create Taverna’s inventive dishes, but the chef is already at work on another tapas-style concept expected to open in San Marcos later this year.
“It's been a long time coming. I was scared shitless about becoming even busier, but I was inspired to do it and hope people love it as much as I do,” Canter added. “I’d say our falafel already offers one of the best sandwiches in the city.”
Taverna Tex-Med is open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturdays, and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sundays.
