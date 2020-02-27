Email
Print
Share

Thursday, February 27, 2020

San Antonio Chef Launches New Food Concept at Pearl Farmers Market

Posted By on Thu, Feb 27, 2020 at 2:44 PM

click image FACEBOOK / GUERRILLA GOURMET
  • Facebook / Guerrilla Gourmet
Chef James Canter, owner of the Guerrilla Gourmet food truck and catering company, recently launched his new food concept, Taverna Tex-Med, at the Pearl’s weekend farmers market.

Canter has a reputation for bringing international flavors to his dishes, but at Taverna Tex-Med, he offers an accessible Greek and Texas-inspired menu filled with flavorful Mezze bowls and gyros stuffed with your choice of smoked lamb, brisket, chicken or pork.

“This is me harkening back to the Mediterranean flavors that I love to eat and prepare; it’s a mix of Texas culture and Greek street food,” he told the Current.

Taverna Tex-Med currently offers items like the smoked lamb and ground brisket-filled gyro, turmeric roasted cauliflower and boiled peanut-and-jalapeño hummus. Patrons can expect to see the menu evolve with unique takes on Greek dolmas, stuffed peppers and souvlaki fritters.
PDF taverna_texmed.pdf
Canter has teamed up with another cook and fourth-generation Lebanese yogurt maker to create Taverna’s inventive dishes, but the chef is already at work on another tapas-style concept expected to open in San Marcos later this year.



“It's been a long time coming. I was scared shitless about becoming even busier, but I was inspired to do it and hope people love it as much as I do,” Canter added. “I’d say our falafel already offers one of the best sandwiches in the city.”

Taverna Tex-Med is open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturdays, and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sundays.
Location Details Pearl Farmers Market
312 E. Grayson St.
San Antonio, TX
(210) 212-7260 (FAX); (210)
General Services
Map
So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , ,

We’re keeping you informed…
...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national news that hits close to home, San Antonio Current has been keeping San Antonio informed for years.


It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.


If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to San Antonio Current. Every reader contribution is valuable and so appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues and neighborhood culture. Thank you.


More Flavor »

Jump to comments

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Where to Find Seafood Specials During Lent in San Antonio Read More

  2. Three San Antonio Chefs Score James Beard Awards Semifinalist Nominations Read More

  3. After Renovations, Bar America Reopens to Southtown San Antonio Read More

  4. Mexican Comedian Chaparro Chuacheneger Gives Shoutout to San Antonio Taqueria Read More

  5. Five Spicy Burgers to Enjoy During San Antonio Burger Week Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Canna

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2020 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation