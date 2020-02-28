Email
Print
Share

Friday, February 28, 2020

This Week in San Antonio Food News: Seafood Specials for Lent, Spicy Burgers and James Beard Award Nominations

Posted By on Fri, Feb 28, 2020 at 11:53 AM

click to enlarge KODY MELTON
  • Kody Melton
The James Beard Foundation announced its 2020 list of semifinalists, putting three San Antonio chefs in the running for the coveted "Best Chef" award.

Whether you’re going meat-free for 40 days or you’re looking for new lunch options, you’ll find plenty of Lent-friendly restaurant specials in San Antonio.

Mexican comedian Chaparro Chuacheneger publicly declared his love for Tacos La Norteñita, a San Antonio truck with Monterrey-style tacos.

A new wildlife-themed Starbucks will open to locals and visitors at the San Antonio Zoo.



Food reviewer Ron Bechtol recently revisited The Cookhouse to dish on its updated menu and NOLA-inspired classics.

Chef James Canter has launched his newest food concept — with creative mezze bowls, smoked meats and stuffed gyros — at the Pearl farmers market.

Explore the city, one spicy burger at a time. Get these hot $5 and $8 meal deals during San Antonio Burger Week before it ends March 1.

After closing for renovations, Bar America has reopened to Southtown San Antonio with new seating and lighting.

The iconic Hello Kitty Café Truck is rolling into San Antonio next month with super kawaii treats, drinks and accessories.

The Baked Bear is celebrating San Antonio customers with free ice cream scoops and ice cream sandwich deals on Saturday.

So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

We’re keeping you informed…
...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national news that hits close to home, San Antonio Current has been keeping San Antonio informed for years.


It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.


If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to San Antonio Current. Every reader contribution is valuable and so appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues and neighborhood culture. Thank you.


More Flavor »

Jump to comments

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. New Wildlife-Themed Starbucks Opening at the San Antonio Zoo Read More

  2. Where to Find Seafood Specials During Lent in San Antonio Read More

  3. San Antonio Chef Launches New Food Concept at Pearl Farmers Market Read More

  4. United We Brunch to Take Over Sunset Station This Saturday with Massive Bloody Mary Challenge Read More

  5. The Cookhouse Revisited: New Orleans-Influenced Restaurant Gets a Revamp, But the Flavors Still Shine Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Canna

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2020 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation