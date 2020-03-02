Email
Monday, March 2, 2020

Blue Bell Releases First New Ice Cream Flavor of 2020

Posted By on Mon, Mar 2, 2020 at 11:58 AM

click image FACEBOOK/BLUE BELL ICE CREAM
  • Facebook/Blue Bell Ice Cream
Blue Bell's newest ice cream flavor — Cookie Dough Overload — will begin to hit Texas store shelves on Monday.

Made with vanilla ice cream and brown sugar bites, the Cookie Dough Overload combines chocolate chip, peanut butter and fudge cookie dough pieces for a unique, decadent experience.

“This is our first brand new flavor for 2020,” said Joe Robertson, executive director of advertising and marketing for Blue Bell. “And, we still have more to come, along with the return of other fan favorites.”

The Cookie Dough Overload ice cream will be available in half-gallon and pint sizes for a limited time.

We’re keeping you informed…
...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national news that hits close to home, San Antonio Current has been keeping San Antonio informed for years.


It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.


If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to San Antonio Current. Every reader contribution is valuable and so appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues and neighborhood culture. Thank you.


