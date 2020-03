Blue Bell Releases First New Ice Cream Flavor of 2020

Blue Bell's newest ice cream flavor — Cookie Dough Overload — will begin to hit Texas store shelves on Monday.Made with vanilla ice cream and brown sugar bites, the Cookie Dough Overload combines chocolate chip, peanut butter and fudge cookie dough pieces for a unique, decadent experience.“This is our first brand new flavor for 2020,” said Joe Robertson, executive director of advertising and marketing for Blue Bell. “And, we still have more to come, along with the return of other fan favorites.”The Cookie Dough Overload ice cream will be available in half-gallon and pint sizes for a limited time.

