Tuesday, March 3, 2020

Joe Biden Celebrates Beto O’Rourke Endorsement with Visit to Whataburger

Posted By on Tue, Mar 3, 2020 at 11:00 AM

click image FACEBOOK LIVE/ BETO O'ROURKE
  • Facebook Live/ Beto O'Rourke
Joe Biden ended his Monday night in the most Texas way possible — a trip to Whataburger.

After endorsing Biden at a rally in Dallas, onetime rival Beto O’Rourke took the former vice president to the iconic Texas fast-food chain for a celebratory meal with burgers, fries and milkshakes.

Patrons excitedly approached the duo for autographs, handshakes and photos, while O’Rourke’s team livestreamed much of the occasion.

"We need somebody who can beat Donald Trump,” O’Rourke said during the campaign event. “The man in the White House today poses an existential threat to this country, to our democracy, to free and fair elections, and we need somebody who can beat him and in Joe Biden we have that man. We have someone who, in fact, is the antithesis of Trump."



With additional endorsements from onetime rivals former Mayor Pete Buttigieg and Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar, Biden could be poised to win more votes in Texas on Super Tuesday.

