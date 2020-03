Holy Smoke Food Truck Opens with Texas BBQ, Street Tacos on St. Mary’s Strip

After closing the short-lived Wrigleyville Grill food truck, owner Ricky Ortiz has launched a new concept — Holy Smoke BBQ + Taquitos — outside popular local music venue Paper Tiger.The new food truck, helmed by Ortiz and award-winning pitmaster David Romero, offers tacos filled with a choice of 12-hour smoked brisket, pulled pork, chicken or pulled jackfruit.“David is a very talented pitmaster; I’m excited to be able to bring a unique concept to San Antonio and the St. Mary’s strip,” Ortiz told the. “There’s a lot of great Mexican restaurants in town and incredible BBQ restaurants in town, but I want this to be the best of both worlds.”With handmade tortillas, fresh salsas and smoky BBQ, the new food truck is ready to serve local crowds and fulfill catering gigs with by-the-pound barbecue and lunch service.Holy Smoke is expected to join Ortiz's forthcoming downtown food truck park, 88 Social , later this spring. In the meantime, locals can find the food truck's weekly schedule via Instagram and Facebook

We’re keeping you informed…

...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national news that hits close to home, San Antonio Current has been keeping San Antonio informed for years.

It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.

If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to San Antonio Current. Every reader contribution is valuable and so appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues and neighborhood culture. Thank you.