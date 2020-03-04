Email
Wednesday, March 4, 2020

Holy Smoke Food Truck Opens with Texas BBQ, Street Tacos on St. Mary’s Strip

Posted By on Wed, Mar 4, 2020 at 12:11 PM

click to enlarge HOLY SMOKES BBQ + TAQUITOS
  • Holy Smokes BBQ + Taquitos
After closing the short-lived Wrigleyville Grill food truck, owner Ricky Ortiz has launched a new concept — Holy Smoke BBQ + Taquitos — outside popular local music venue Paper Tiger.

The new food truck, helmed by Ortiz and award-winning pitmaster David Romero, offers tacos filled with a choice of 12-hour smoked brisket, pulled pork, chicken or pulled jackfruit.

“David is a very talented pitmaster; I’m excited to be able to bring a unique concept to San Antonio and the St. Mary’s strip,” Ortiz told the Current. “There’s a lot of great Mexican restaurants in town and incredible BBQ restaurants in town, but I want this to be the best of both worlds.”

With handmade tortillas, fresh salsas and smoky BBQ, the new food truck is ready to serve local crowds and fulfill catering gigs with by-the-pound barbecue and lunch service.



Holy Smoke is expected to join Ortiz's forthcoming downtown food truck park, 88 Social, later this spring. In the meantime, locals can find the food truck's weekly schedule via Instagram and Facebook.
Location Details Paper Tiger
2410 N. St. Mary's St.
St. Mary's strip
San Antonio, TX
Music Venue
Map
