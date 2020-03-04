Email
Wednesday, March 4, 2020

Pickleball Complex with Rooftop Bar, Restaurant to Open in San Antonio This Spring

Posted By on Wed, Mar 4, 2020 at 2:27 PM

click image INSTAGRAM / CHICKENNPICKLESAT
  • Instagram / chickennpicklesat
Game, set, pickleball? Chicken N Pickle, a Missouri-born entertainment venue known for its rotisserie chicken and pickleball games, will open its first San Antonio location this spring.

The four-acre complex, located at 5125 UTSA Blvd., will include six indoor and five outdoor courts for pickleball — a four-person court game that combines elements of tennis, ping-pong and badminton — in addition to a new fast-casual restaurant and rooftop bar.

Beyond pickleball, the venue will offer spaces to play bocce ball, shuffleboard and lawn games like corn hole. Though the San Antonio location has yet to release a final menu, the restaurant will highlight a variety of wood-fired chicken options, fresh salads and savory sandwiches.

Chicken N Pickle will open its courts to the public this month, while the restaurant is slated to celebrate a soft opening in April and its grand opening on May 1.

