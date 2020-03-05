Email
Thursday, March 5, 2020

Twin Sisters Cantina Closes After Losing TABC Permit

Posted By on Thu, Mar 5, 2020 at 12:01 PM

The Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission (TABC) has closed local bar Twin Sisters Cantina due to permit issues and alleged public safety violations.

According to the TABC office, Twin Sisters’ management failed to fulfill the requirements needed to maintain its permit.

In an interview with News 4 San Antonio, TABC Regional Supervisor Mark Menn said the bar, located on South Hackberry Avenue, has also been cited in numerous public safety complaints since early 2019.

“We received complaints from various sources, law enforcement agencies, from citizens, for fights occurring on the premises, prohibited hours consumption of alcohol and narcotic sales on the premises," Menn said.



The local watering hole opened to San Antonio in early 2018, but Twin Sisters management will be required to apply for a new permit before the cantina can reopen.

