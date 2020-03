Dairy Queen Offering BOGO 80-Cent Blizzards for 80th Anniversary

Texas favorite Dairy Queen is celebrating its 80th birthday with an extra sweet deal for customers.Now through March 15, Dairy Queen patrons can purchase a Blizzard and get a second Blizzard for only 80 cents.Fans can choose from frosty options like the current Blizzard of the Month, Mint Oreo Blizzard, or look to classic options like the Heath Blizzard or the loaded Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup Blizzard.To learn more about current promos, visit the Dairy Queen website

