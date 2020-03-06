Email
Print
Share

Friday, March 6, 2020

No, Tito's Vodka Won't Work as a Hand Sanitizer Against Coronavirus

Posted By on Fri, Mar 6, 2020 at 10:38 AM

click image FACEBOOK / TITO'S VODKA
  • Facebook / Tito's Vodka
A sudden demand for hand sanitizers to protect against the coronavirus has led many people to turn to homemade remedies, including one made with Tito’s Handmade Vodka.

However, the Texas-based company has warned the public against using vodka to kill germs.

"Per the CDC, hand sanitizer needs to contain at least 60% alcohol," the company said in a recent Twitter post. "Tito's Handmade Vodka is 40% alcohol, and therefore does not meet the current recommendation of the CDC."
According to the CDC, handwashing remains the most effective way to fight against potential disease. In the meantime, keep soap and water handy and leave the vodka for sipping.

So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

We’re keeping you informed…
...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national news that hits close to home, San Antonio Current has been keeping San Antonio informed for years.


It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.


If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to San Antonio Current. Every reader contribution is valuable and so appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues and neighborhood culture. Thank you.


More Flavor »

Jump to comments

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. San Antonio Food Bank Launches Coronavirus Preparedness Kits for Low-Income Households Read More

  2. Pickleball Complex with Rooftop Bar, Restaurant to Open in San Antonio This Spring Read More

  3. Dairy Queen Offering BOGO 80-Cent Blizzards for 80th Anniversary Read More

  4. Twin Sisters Cantina Closes After Losing TABC Permit Read More

  5. This Week in San Antonio Food News: A New Pickleball Restaurant, Coronavirus Preparedness Kits and More BBQ Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Canna

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2020 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation