No, Tito's Vodka Won't Work as a Hand Sanitizer Against Coronavirus

A sudden demand for hand sanitizers to protect against the coronavirus has led many people to turn to homemade remedies, including one made with Tito’s Handmade Vodka However, the Texas-based company has warned the public against using vodka to kill germs."Per the CDC, hand sanitizer needs to contain at least 60% alcohol," the company said in a recent Twitter post. "Tito's Handmade Vodka is 40% alcohol, and therefore does not meet the current recommendation of the CDC."According to the CDC , handwashing remains the most effective way to fight against potential disease. In the meantime, keep soap and water handy and leave the vodka for sipping.

Per the CDC, hand sanitizer needs to contain at least 60% alcohol. Tito's Handmade Vodka is 40% alcohol, and therefore does not meet the current recommendation of the CDC. Please see attached for more information. pic.twitter.com/3gS4Cv92Xn

