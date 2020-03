Jerk Shack’s Culinary Team Will Open New Food Concept at the Pearl

Mi Roti, a new food concept inspired by the flavors of the West Indies and the Caribbean, will open inside the Bottling Department Food Hall at the Pearl this month.Led by chefs Nicola Blaque and Lionel “Butch” Blache of the popular Jamaican restaurant The Jerk Shack , Mi Roti will specialize in delectable dishes that range between $10 and $12 each.Named for roti, a popular flatbread often used to enfold savory street foods, the new restaurant will offer a customizable menu with choice fillings like jerk chicken and curry goat. Customers can top their roti with rice and fresh additions like mango chutney, shredded kale and spinach and a variety of hot sauces."The Pearl is a hub for international food option seekers and the Mi Roti menu reaches into remote corners of the world and gives you a taste of a world less travelled,” Blaque said in a recent press release. ​"...Mi Roti will put a unique, local spin on traditional staple flavors, the ones I fell in love with in Trinidad.​ I'm sure everyone in any family will find a combo they will love at Mi Roti."Blaque, a U.S. Army Veteran and CIA-San Antonio grad, teamed up with her husband Cornelius Massey, to open The Jerk Shack in 2018. The Jamaican restaurant has since found loyal local fans and gained national acclaim in 2019 as one of Eater’s Best New Restaurants in America.

