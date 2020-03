Dole Voluntarily Recalls H-E-B Branded Tuscan Herb Salad Kit

Dole Fresh Vegetables Inc. has issued a voluntary limited recall for the H-E-B Tuscan Herb Chopped Salad Kit due to possible undeclared allergens like peanuts, soy, wheat and tree nuts.Dole mistakenly used the incorrect masterpack during production, potentially exposing the salad kit to allergens. Though no cases of illnesses or allergic reactions have been reported to date, individuals with a serious allergy to peanut, soy, wheat or tree nuts should avoid consuming the products.H-E-B has since removed the product from its shelves. However, anyone who has purchased salad kits with B055014 or B055015 codes (Sell by date 03/11/2020) is encouraged to call Dole's toll-free line at 1-800-356-3111 for a refund.

