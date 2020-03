Amidst Coronavirus Fears, U.S. Food Delivery Companies Launch Contact-Free Services

The delivery food app revolution made it possible to enjoy food without leaving the house. Now, in the midst of the coronavirus, it's possible to order food without ever seeing another human being.A growing number of U.S. food delivery services including Favor, Postmates and Instacart have introduced "no-contact" delivery options to their apps, allowing customers to have groceries or food orders left at their door.The contactless food delivery concept first gained traction among companies in China due to the outbreak of the coronavirus, which forced many residents to work from home or self-quarantine.As a reminder, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) warns that the coronavirus can be spread when an infected person coughs or sneezes within six feet of someone else.While the coronavirus has led to major event cancellations like SXSW in Austin, and a decline in business for Asian restaurants in Houston, it's not immediately clear how it will impact restaurants in San Antonio, or whether there will be an uptick in local food deliveries."We know there are always people who, for health and other reasons, might prefer a non-contact delivery experience and we believe this will provide customers with that option," Postmates wrote in a recent blog post.

