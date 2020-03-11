Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, March 11, 2020

Amidst Coronavirus Fears, U.S. Food Delivery Companies Launch Contact-Free Services

Posted By on Wed, Mar 11, 2020 at 12:18 PM

click to enlarge GRUBHUB
  • GrubHub
The delivery food app revolution made it possible to enjoy food without leaving the house. Now, in the midst of the coronavirus, it's possible to order food without ever seeing another human being.

A growing number of U.S. food delivery services including Favor, Postmates and Instacart have introduced "no-contact" delivery options to their apps, allowing customers to have groceries or food orders left at their door.

The contactless food delivery concept first gained traction among companies in China due to the outbreak of the coronavirus, which forced many residents to work from home or self-quarantine.

As a reminder, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) warns that the coronavirus can be spread when an infected person coughs or sneezes within six feet of someone else.



While the coronavirus has led to major event cancellations like SXSW in Austin, and a decline in business for Asian restaurants in Houston, it's not immediately clear how it will impact restaurants in San Antonio, or whether there will be an uptick in local food deliveries.

"We know there are always people who, for health and other reasons, might prefer a non-contact delivery experience and we believe this will provide customers with that option," Postmates wrote in a recent blog post.

So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , ,

We’re keeping you informed…
...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national news that hits close to home, San Antonio Current has been keeping San Antonio informed for years.


It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.


If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to San Antonio Current. Every reader contribution is valuable and so appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues and neighborhood culture. Thank you.


More Flavor »

Jump to comments

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Dole Voluntarily Recalls H-E-B Branded Tuscan Herb Salad Kit Read More

  2. No, Tito's Vodka Won't Work as a Hand Sanitizer Against Coronavirus Read More

  3. Jerk Shack’s Culinary Team Will Open New Food Concept at the Pearl Read More

  4. Fish City Grill to Open Second San Antonio Location This Summer Read More

  5. San Antonio Food Bank Launches Coronavirus Preparedness Kits for Low-Income Households Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Canna

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2020 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation