Celebrated Texas Chef Launches Airstream Pop-Up in North Side San Antonio

Just a month after quietly opening Lobo Provisions at 27532 Old Blanco Road, chef Quenten Frye is ready to share his vision for a nomadic, bespoke dining experience in San Antonio.The new eatery, which operates from a vintage Airstream trailer, recently held a soft opening with seasonal, locally-inspired dishes including wildgame sausage, grilled chicken brined in sweet tea and a Texican salad prepared with fresh tomatoes, cucumber and avocado.Lobos Provisions will celebrate its official grand opening with drinks, eats and live music on Sunday, March 15. Tickets for the pig roast dinner have sold out, but the airstream will offer select savory options from its pop-up menu from 5 to 8 p.m.Working with designer Kristin Scharrer, Frye has created a series of outdoor brunch and dinner events that revel in the food, flavors and nature of its rustic surroundings. Though the trailer is currently located on Old Blanco Road, Lobos Provisions will pop-up for special collaborations and event catering.A San Antonio native, Frye attended the Texas Culinary Academy in Austin before working for renown spots like Uchi and Salt Kitchen & Tasting Bar in Hawaii, which earned him a James Beard Award nomination for “Rising Star Chef” in 2013.

