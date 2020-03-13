Email
Friday, March 13, 2020

Craft Brewers Conference in San Antonio Canceled Due to Coronavirus Concerns

Posted By on Fri, Mar 13, 2020 at 3:31 PM

click image FACEBOOK / BREWER'S ASSOCIATION
  • Facebook / Brewer's Association
The Brewers Association announced late Thursday that the 2020 Craft Brewers Conference & Brew Expo America will be canceled due to concerns over the coronavirus.

The event, which was scheduled to take place from April 10-22 at the Convention Center in San Antonio, was expected to draw more than 13,000 brewmasters and beer lovers from across the globe.

“Developments over the past 24 hours have made hosting this year’s conference infeasible, and, after much thought and consideration, we have made the difficult decision to cancel the 2020 Craft Brewers Conference & BrewExpo America and World Beer Cup,” organizers wrote in a statement.

The Brewers Association will not reschedule the event in 2020. However, the next CBC is expected to take place March 29 to April 1 in San Diego, California.



