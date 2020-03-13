Email
Friday, March 13, 2020

The Scoop: Dining Out in San Antonio Amid Coronavirus, New Restaurants and Revisiting Earl Abel's

Posted By on Fri, Mar 13, 2020 at 1:01 PM

FACEBOOK / EARL ABEL'S
  • Facebook / Earl Abel's
In the time of the coronavirus, San Antonio officials have canceled an unprecedented number of major food-centric festivals, conferences and public gatherings. As more people look to stay home in the coming weeks, it’s unclear how the coronavirus will impact San Antonio’s dining scene.

Here's a look at everything that happened in food news this week.

In response to the threat of the coronavirus, many San Antonio chefs are adopting strict food safety standards and creating new ways to sell food, even if the restaurant is empty.

Alamo Smoke BBQ, a newcomer to the St. Mary's nightlife scene, has opened with classic meats, creative pizzas and stacked sandwiches.



We spoke to chef Jenn Reisman of Rooster Crow Baking Co., as she prepares to serve up incredible sweet and unique savory pies this Saturday for National Pi Day.

The coronavirus forced the inaugural Smoke BBQ Music Festival, a new alt-SXSW music event, to postpone the festivities for a later date.

More U.S. food delivery services have introduced "contact-free" delivery options, so diners can support local restaurants without leaving the house.

Due to public safety concerns, the annual San Antonio Flavor event has been postponed for a future date.

At Lobos Provisions, chef Quentin Frye brings together rustic cooking, Texas nature and a vintage Airstream trailer for a bespoke dining experience.

Seafood franchise Fish City Grill is preparing to open a new San Antonio spot this June.

Pass the roti, please. Award-Winning team behind Jerk Shack will open a new food concept at the Pearl this month.

Who run the (culinary) world? These badass women are running these local restaurants.

Check those expiration dates. After possibly exposing products to unnamed allergens like soy, tree nuts and Dole voluntarily recalled a number of H-E-B Tuscan Herb Salad Kits.

Food critic Ron Bechtol revisits longtime dining destination Earl Abel's to find out if the signature fried chicken is as incredible as he remembers.

So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.

