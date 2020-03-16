Email
Monday, March 16, 2020

Culinaria San Antonio Launches Restaurant Week To-Go

Posted By on Mon, Mar 16, 2020 at 2:49 PM

click image INSTAGRAM / BATTALIONSA
  • Instagram / battalionsa
Due to concerns over the spread of the coronaviru, Culinaria San Antonio will kick off its first Restaurant Week To-Go on Monday, March 16.

During the event, which will run indefinitely, participating restaurants will offer $15 prix fixe lunch and $30 dinner options to-go. Expect to see a variety of restaurants including Battalion, Meadow, Botika and Sangria on the Burg offer comforting plates like cacio e pepe, Italian sausage pizza, chicken teriyaki and grilled chicken adobo.

Culinaria, a nonprofit dedicated to supporting local chefs and restaurants through events and education, has also launched an emergency fund to help local restaurant workers affected by the shrinking number of people dining out.

"At this time, it is unknown how long or how greatly this will effect our community, and, our hope is to get ahead of this so that we aren’t seeing our restaurant community endure closings and employees losing their jobs," organizers wrote Sunday in a Facebook post.



