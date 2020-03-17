Email
Tuesday, March 17, 2020

As San Antonio Reacts to Coronavirus, Restaurants Shift to Curbside, To-Go and Delivery

Posted By on Tue, Mar 17, 2020 at 10:39 AM

  • Facebook/Meadow Neighborhood Bar+ Eatery
As residents follow social distancing guidelines, San Antonio restaurants, bars and food businesses are adapting to the new normal.

Here's a running list of the local restaurants that have pivoted to offer curbside, to-go and meal delivery options:

This article will be periodically updated with new information. The most recent announcements will be added to the top of the list.

Alamo BBQ // This barbecue eatery is offering lunch and dinner menus for Restaurant Week To-Go, inviting patrons to call (210) 994-8099 for curbside pick-up.

Alamo Biscuit Company // The brunch-friendly eatery is bringing savory and sweet dishes on its Restaurant Week To-Go menu. Call (210) 265-5585 to place orders for carryout.



Aldaco’s // The local Mexican favorite is offering curbside service and Door Dash delivery for hungry customers.

Battalion // Battalion is serving up Italian dishes for takeaway, in addition to its Restaurant Week To-Go menu. Call (210) 816-0088 for carryout.

B&D Ice House // The Southtown ice house will offer barbecue-loaded lunches and dinners during Restaurant Week To-Go.

Biga on The Banks // Thanks to Restaurant Week To-Go, Chef Bruce Auden will offer a special three-course dinner for just $30. Call (210) 225-0722 for carryout.

Bistr09 // In addition to offering family-style meals available for carryout, the French bistro is participating in Restaurant Week To-Go. Call (210) 245-8156 for pickup.

The Bread Box // Though the dining room is closed, Bread Box is open for curbside pickup, delivery and grocery. Have Questions? Text (210) 383-6353 for more info.

Botika // This eatery, which blends Peruvian and Asian flavors, is now serving lunch and dinner as part of Culinaria's Restaurant Week To-Go. Call (210) 670-7684 to place a pickup order.

Chocollazo // Chocolate lovers can pick up orders or opt for delivery. For orders of $20 or more, customers can use the code TOILETPAPER for free local delivery.

Crepeccino // The cafe is offering carryout and delivery via Uber Eats and Doordash. Call (210) 600-3362 for pickup.

Copa Wine Bar // Patrons can now stop by the bar for food and wine carryout, with deliveries to begin soon. Call (210) 495-2672 for pickup.

Earl Abel’s // In addition to its Restaurant Week To-Go menus, the classic diner's regular menus are available for delivery via Door Dash, Grubhub and Favor.

Eastside Kitchenette // Look to the eatery’s Restaurant Week To-Go menu, or call (210) 507-2568 to place an order for carryout.

The Good Kind // The Southtown spot is offering lunch and dinner options for Restaurant Week To-Go, Uber Eats delivery and carryout. Call (210) 801-5892 for pick-up.

Lion & Rose // The pub will deliver via Chow Now and offer carry out for food. Call (210) 798-LION for pick up.

Liberty Bar // The Southtown dining icon will offer take-out orders for its customers. Call (210)227-1187 to place your order.

Little Italy // This neighborhood restaurant is open for carryout, family style catering orders and delivery. Call (210) 349-2060 for pickup.

Maverick Whiskey // The downtown spot has launched carry out and delivery via Door Dash and Favor. Call (210) 447-7010 for pickup.

Meadow Neighborhood Bar +Eatery // The Southern-style restaurant will offer family style meals and its Restaurant Week To-Go menus via delivery and curbside service. According to an Instagram post, all curbside pickups will receive a $15 in-house gift card that can be used at a later date.

Ming’s Thing // The Asian eatery is encouraging customers to support local businesses by offering take out, curbside services and free delivery. Call (210) 570-6318 for pick up.

Poke Planet // The poke-centric eatery is providing delivery and carryout for food. Call (210) 627-6060 for pick up.

Pinch Boil House // The Southeast Asian spot is offering discounted meal specials for its online to-go orders, as well as delivery services. All meal pack orders will come with a free roll of toilet paper, until further notice.

Yummi Japanese Restaurant // Both locations will offer delivery via Door Dash and Uber Eats, and carryout options. Call (210) 236-8003 for pick up at the Bitters location and (210) 698-1650 for pickup in Leon Springs.

We’re keeping you informed…
...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national news that hits close to home, San Antonio Current has been keeping San Antonio informed for years.


It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.


If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to San Antonio Current. Every reader contribution is valuable and so appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues and neighborhood culture. Thank you.


