As San Antonio Reacts to Coronavirus, Restaurants Shift to Curbside, To-Go and Delivery

Facebook/Meadow Neighborhood Bar+ Eatery
As residents follow social distancing guidelines, San Antonio restaurants, bars and food businesses are adapting to the new normal.
Here's a running list of the local restaurants that have pivoted to offer curbside, to-go and meal delivery options:
This article will be periodically updated with new information. The most recent announcements will be added to the top of the list.
Alamo BBQ
// This barbecue eatery is offering lunch and dinner menus for Restaurant Week To-Go
, inviting patrons to call (210) 994-8099 for curbside pick-up.
Alamo Biscuit Company
// The brunch-friendly eatery is bringing savory and sweet dishes on its Restaurant Week To-Go
menu. Call (210) 265-5585 to place orders for carryout.
Aldaco’s
// The local Mexican favorite is offering curbside service
and Door Dash delivery
for hungry customers.
Battalion
// Battalion is serving up Italian dishes for takeaway, in addition to its Restaurant Week To-Go
menu. Call (210) 816-0088 for carryout.
B&D Ice House
// The Southtown ice house will offer barbecue-loaded lunches and dinners during Restaurant Week To-Go
.
Biga on The Banks
// Thanks to Restaurant Week To-Go
, Chef Bruce Auden will offer a special three-course dinner for just $30. Call (210) 225-0722 for carryout.
Bistr09
// In addition to offering family-style meals available for carryout, the French bistro is participating in Restaurant Week To-Go
. Call (210) 245-8156 for pickup.
The Bread Box
// Though the dining room is closed, Bread Box is open for curbside pickup, delivery and grocery. Have Questions? Text (210) 383-6353 for more info.
Botika
// This eatery, which blends Peruvian and Asian flavors, is now serving lunch and dinner as part of Culinaria's Restaurant Week To-Go
. Call (210) 670-7684 to place a pickup order.
Chocollazo
// Chocolate lovers can pick up orders or opt for delivery
. For orders of $20 or more, customers can use the code TOILETPAPER for free local delivery.
Crepeccino
// The cafe is offering carryout and delivery via Uber Eats
and Doordash
. Call (210) 600-3362 for pickup.
Copa Wine Bar
// Patrons can now stop by the bar for food and wine carryout, with deliveries to begin soon. Call (210) 495-2672 for pickup.
Earl Abel’s
// In addition to its Restaurant Week To-Go
menus, the classic diner's regular menus are available for delivery via Door Dash, Grubhub and Favor.
Eastside Kitchenette
// Look to the eatery’s Restaurant Week To-Go
menu, or call (210) 507-2568 to place an order for carryout.
The Good Kind
// The Southtown spot is offering lunch and dinner options for Restaurant Week
To-Go, Uber Eats
delivery and carryout. Call (210) 801-5892 for pick-up.
Lion & Rose
// The pub will deliver via Chow Now
and offer carry out for food. Call (210) 798-LION for pick up.
Liberty Bar
// The Southtown dining icon will offer take-out orders for its customers. Call (210)227-1187 to place your order.
Little Italy
// This neighborhood restaurant is open for carryout, family style catering
orders and delivery. Call (210) 349-2060 for pickup.
Maverick Whiskey
// The downtown spot has launched carry out and delivery
via Door Dash and Favor. Call (210) 447-7010 for pickup.
Meadow Neighborhood Bar +Eatery
// The Southern-style restaurant will offer family style meals and its Restaurant Week To-Go
menus via delivery and curbside service. According to an Instagram post, all curbside pickups will receive a $15 in-house gift card that can be used at a later date.
Ming’s Thing
// The Asian eatery is encouraging customers to support local businesses by offering take out, curbside services and free delivery. Call (210) 570-6318 for pick up.
Poke Planet
// The poke-centric eatery is providing delivery and carryout for food. Call (210) 627-6060 for pick up.
Pinch Boil House
// The Southeast Asian spot is offering discounted meal specials for its online to-go orders
, as well as delivery services. All meal pack orders will come with a free roll of toilet paper, until further notice.
Yummi Japanese Restaurant
// Both locations will offer delivery via Door Dash and Uber Eats, and carryout options. Call (210) 236-8003 for pick up at the Bitters location and (210) 698-1650 for pickup in Leon Springs.
