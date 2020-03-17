Email
Tuesday, March 17, 2020

These San Antonio Restaurants and Bars Have Suspended Operations Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Posted By on Tue, Mar 17, 2020 at 9:00 AM

click to enlarge INSTAGRAM / THEWANDERINGBEARDED
  • Instagram / thewanderingbearded
The White House Monday issued updated guidelines for COVID-19, advising Americans to avoid “eating or drinking in bars, restaurants and food courts” and to limit social gatherings to 10 people.

Echoing the closures already taking place in states and cities across the nation, several San Antonio restaurants and bars have since announced their plans to suspend operations to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Here’s a running list of food and drink establishments in San Antonio that have shut down during the pandemic. Know of a closure? Leave a comment below. This article will be periodically updated with new information. The most recent announcements will be added to the top of the list.

San Antonio Gold // The beloved coffee shop announced its closure on Tuesday, though it will continue to sell coffee beans.



Restaurant Mixtli // Chefs Diego Galicia and Rico Torres have temporarily closed their dining room, asking patrons to reschedule their reservations.

Range // Chef Jason Dady's downtown restaurant Range has suspended service until further notice.

Still Golden Social House // The popular bar stopped operations following its Monday night service.

LOLA // The downtown coffee bar, which opened in December, has temporarily closed its doors.

Luchador Bar // The Southside drinking establishment closed Monday, announcing plans to provide its employees with two weeks pay.

