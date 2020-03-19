Email
Thursday, March 19, 2020

Texans Petition TABC to Pause Mixed Beverage Tax and Sales Tax for Restaurants During Coronavirus Crisis

Posted By on Thu, Mar 19, 2020 at 9:26 AM

With mandated closures being declared across the United States due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the restaurant industry is reeling.

Stephanie Houston, co-founder of Hill Country distillery Hye Rum, knows one thing that would provide immediate relief — the temporary suspension of Mixed Beverage Gross and Sales Taxes by the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission (TABC).

And she's not alone.

Houston launched a Change.org petition, which has garnered 51, 210 signatures as of press time — 2/3 of the way to the goal of 75,000 signatures.



"Businesses are in jeopardy and can use any and all assistance for the duration of the COVID-19 outbreak. Our distillery in the Texas Hill Country is just a speck on a map of businesses that can use relief immediately for disaster planning ahead," Houston wrote in the petition description.

"Payment of these taxes will undoubtedly cause even greater financial burden on already struggling businesses that are closing or being forced to close to stop the outbreak. This delay or cancel of tax will provide financial relief immediately to businesses that will file to pay the March 20th tax due. Federal tax credits at the end of this year will not help cash flow, but cessation of beverage taxes can help NOW."

