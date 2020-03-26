Email
Thursday, March 26, 2020

San Antonio Botanical Garden Donating Veggies It Grows to Feed People During Coronavirus Crisis

Posted By on Thu, Mar 26, 2020 at 1:41 PM

click to enlarge COURTESY PHOTO / SAN ANTONIO BOTANICAL GARDEN
  • Courtesy Photo / San Antonio Botanical Garden
Restaurants and the Food Bank aren't the only ones helping San Antonians stay fed during the coronavirus lockdown.

The San Antonio Botanical Garden has repurposed the winter and early spring produce it grows on-site and donated it to communities with the help of the San Antonio Food Policy Council.

The bounty from the Botanical Garden's culinary garden includes kale, lettuce, cabbage, celery, leeks and kohlrabi. The produce is pesticide free and was treated only with organic chemicals.

Along with the veggies themselves, the Botanical Garden’s Culinary and Wellness team provided washing, prepping and cooking ideas. The recommended uses include soups, sauces, rice and pasta dishes, egg scrambles, smoothies and salads. And because we're talking about San Antonio, tacos are also on the list.



The one-acre Zachry Foundation Culinary Garden produces vegetables, herbs and fruits year-round.

