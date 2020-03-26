Email
Print
Share

Thursday, March 26, 2020

San Antonio Restaurant La Gloria Offering Market Hours for Medical Professionals and First Responders

Posted By on Thu, Mar 26, 2020 at 3:33 PM

click to enlarge FACEBOOK / LA GLORIA
  • Facebook / La Gloria
Mexican street food outpost La Gloria wants to help San Antonio medical professionals as they battle the pandemic.

To that end, the eatery at the Pearl has added special shopping hours at its onsite market from 6 p.m.-9 p.m. exclusively for health care personnel and first responders. All they'll need to do is present a valid medical ID.

“[W]e all know that medical workers and first responders are on the front line of this effort to beat COVID-19, and we want to make it convenient and easy for them to do their shopping,” La Gloria chef and owner Johnny Hernandez said in a statement.

On Monday, La Gloria also will introduce an online ordering system and curbside pick up exclusively for medical staff and first responders. Again, they'll be required to present ID to participate.



La Gloria recently turned part of its Pearl location into a market that carries essential items including toilet paper, cleaning supplies, fresh produce and pantry items. It's also offering to-go orders, including family style meals.

This week, the Pearl launched a new food pickup and delivery site for its restaurants called Pearl on the Go

So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

We’re keeping you informed…
...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national news that hits close to home, San Antonio Current has been keeping San Antonio informed for years.

It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.

If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to San Antonio Current. Every reader contribution is valuable and so appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues and neighborhood culture. Thank you.

More Flavor »

Jump to comments

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Crew Member Confidential: A Texas Trader Joe's Employee Worries the Chain Isn't Taking Coronavirus Safety Seriously Read More

  2. South Side Grocery Store Accused of Price Gouging During the Coronavirus Pandemic Read More

  3. San Antonio Restaurants Transforming Into Grocery Stores During Coronavirus Outbreak Read More

  4. San Antonio's The Pearl Launches New Website for Food Delivery Amid Coronavirus Pandemic Read More

  5. Seeking Solace in a Tortilla: Say Town Tacos’ Menu May Not Be Big, But Its Flavors Offer the Comfort We Crave in Tough Times Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

March 25, 2020

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Canna

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2020 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation