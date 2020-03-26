San Antonio Restaurant La Gloria Offering Market Hours for Medical Professionals and First Responders

click to enlarge Facebook / La Gloria

Mexican street food outpost La Gloria wants to help San Antonio medical professionals as they battle the pandemic.To that end, the eatery at the Pearl has added special shopping hours at its onsite market from 6 p.m.-9 p.m. exclusively for health care personnel and first responders. All they'll need to do is present a valid medical ID.“[W]e all know that medical workers and first responders are on the front line of this effort to beat COVID-19, and we want to make it convenient and easy for them to do their shopping,” La Gloria chef and owner Johnny Hernandez said in a statement.

On Monday, La Gloria also will introduce an online ordering system and curbside pick up exclusively for medical staff and first responders. Again, they'll be required to present ID to participate.

La Gloria recently turned part of its Pearl location into a market that carries essential items including toilet paper, cleaning supplies, fresh produce and pantry items. It's also offering to-go orders, including family style meals.

This week, the Pearl launched a new food pickup and delivery site for its