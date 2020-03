San Antonio's The Pearl Launches New Website for Food Delivery Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Add the restaurants at The Pearl to the list of pickup and delivery options as San Antonio continues its shelter-in-place order.The near-downtown development has launched a new website, Pearl On The Go , to make it easier for diners to order meals, family packages and beer to go.Initially, the site is focused on eateries inside the Bottling Department food hall, including SayTown Tacos, Tenko Ramen and Bud’s Southern Rotisserie. It will expand in coming weeks to include the other restaurants dotting the Pearl property.Bottling Department staff have transitioned to running logistics for takeout and delivery orders.

We’re keeping you informed…

...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national news that hits close to home, San Antonio Current has been keeping San Antonio informed for years.

It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.

If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to San Antonio Current. Every reader contribution is valuable and so appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues and neighborhood culture. Thank you.