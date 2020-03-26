Email
Thursday, March 26, 2020

San Antonio's The Pearl Launches New Website for Food Delivery Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Posted By on Thu, Mar 26, 2020 at 8:28 AM

click to enlarge COURTESY PHOTO / THE PEARL
  • Courtesy Photo / The Pearl
Add the restaurants at The Pearl to the list of pickup and delivery options as San Antonio continues its shelter-in-place order.

The near-downtown development has launched a new website, Pearl On The Go, to make it easier for diners to order meals, family packages and beer to go. 

Initially, the site is focused on eateries inside the Bottling Department food hall, including SayTown Tacos, Tenko Ramen and Bud’s Southern Rotisserie. It will expand in coming weeks to include the other restaurants dotting the Pearl property.

Bottling Department staff have transitioned to running logistics for takeout and delivery orders.



