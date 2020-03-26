Thursday, March 26, 2020
San Antonio's The Pearl Launches New Website for Food Delivery Amid Coronavirus Pandemic
By Steve Hargis
March 26, 2020
Add the restaurants at The Pearl to the list of pickup and delivery options as San Antonio continues its shelter-in-place order.
The near-downtown development has launched a new website, Pearl On The Go
, to make it easier for diners to order meals, family packages and beer to go.
Initially, the site is focused on eateries inside the Bottling Department food hall, including SayTown Tacos, Tenko Ramen and Bud’s Southern Rotisserie. It will expand in coming weeks to include the other restaurants dotting the Pearl property.
Bottling Department staff have transitioned to running logistics for takeout and delivery orders.
