San Antonio Current Launches Searchable List of Local Restaurants Offering Takeout, Delivery and Curbside Pickup

San Antonians may be hunkered down in our homes right now, but it's a safe bet we haven't lost our appetite for outstanding local food.The's restaurant listings have always let you know where to find great dining options. Now, this week, we've rolled out a new feature called Good To-Go San Antonio that lets you search for places — both restaurants and retail outlets — offering takeout, curbside pickup, delivery and even alcohol delivery during the pandemic.The hospitality industry employs 13% of San Antonio’s labor force, so spending your dollars with local businesses keeps people working and earning, even when dining rooms are closed.Take a look at the list, bookmark the page and keep checking in. We'll be adding to it daily. Don't see your favorites? Let us know at goodtogo (at) sacurrent.com . Likewise, if you own or work at a restaurant or retail business, email us to be added to the list or to make updates and changes.We appreciate the uncertainty business owners are experiencing during this unprecedented situation. Based on our sustained increase in page views, web traffic and social media engagement within the past week alone, we know that the San Antonio audience continues to turn to us for the latest on what's happening in the city.Let's keep eating at and supporting the places that make our city the treasure it is.

