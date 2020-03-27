Email
Print
Share

Friday, March 27, 2020

San Antonio Current Launches Searchable List of Local Restaurants Offering Takeout, Delivery and Curbside Pickup

Posted By on Fri, Mar 27, 2020 at 12:09 PM

click to enlarge Tacos from Taquitos West Ave. - PHOTO VIA INSTAGRAM / SANANTONIOMUNCHIES
San Antonians may be hunkered down in our homes right now, but it's a safe bet we haven't lost our appetite for outstanding local food.

The Current's restaurant listings have always let you know where to find great dining options. Now, this week, we've rolled out a new feature called Good To-Go San Antonio that lets you search for places — both restaurants and retail outlets — offering takeout, curbside pickup, delivery and even alcohol delivery during the pandemic.

The hospitality industry employs 13% of San Antonio’s labor force, so spending your dollars with local businesses keeps people working and earning, even when dining rooms are closed.

Take a look at the list, bookmark the page and keep checking in. We'll be adding to it daily. Don't see your favorites? Let us know at goodtogo (at) sacurrent.com. Likewise, if you own or work at a restaurant or retail business, email us to be added to the list or to make updates and changes.



click to enlarge A margarita flight at Taco Garage - PHOTO VIA INSTAGRAM / SANANTONIOMUNCHIES
We appreciate the uncertainty business owners are experiencing during this unprecedented situation. Based on our sustained increase in page views, web traffic and social media engagement within the past week alone, we know that the San Antonio audience continues to turn to us for the latest on what's happening in the city.

Let's keep eating at and supporting the places that make our city the treasure it is.

So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

We’re keeping you informed…
...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national news that hits close to home, San Antonio Current has been keeping San Antonio informed for years.

It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.

If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to San Antonio Current. Every reader contribution is valuable and so appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues and neighborhood culture. Thank you.

More Flavor »

Jump to comments

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. San Antonio Restaurant La Gloria Offering Market Hours for Medical Professionals and First Responders Read More

  2. San Antonio Botanical Garden Donating Veggies It Grows to Feed People During Coronavirus Crisis Read More

  3. San Antonio's The Pearl Launches New Website for Food Delivery Amid Coronavirus Pandemic Read More

  4. South Side Grocery Store Accused of Price Gouging During the Coronavirus Pandemic Read More

  5. Crew Member Confidential: A Texas Trader Joe's Employee Worries the Chain Isn't Taking Coronavirus Safety Seriously Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

March 25, 2020

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Canna

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2020 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation