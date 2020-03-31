Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, March 31, 2020

Paesanos Riverwalk Offering One-Day Only To-Go Deal on Friday

Posted By on Tue, Mar 31, 2020 at 4:01 PM

click image FACEBOOK / PAESANOS RIVERWALK
  • Facebook / Paesanos Riverwalk
Having a romantic night with your boo may seem next to impossible under the shelter in place order, but Paesanos Riverwalk has got you covered.

On Friday, Paesanos' Riverwalk is reopening its kitchen doors to offer its signature Shrimp Paesano dinner for two for $50. The one-day pop-up menu will be available from 12-7 p.m. for both curbside pickup and delivery via DoorDash.

The restaurant's renowned Shrimp Paesano features five jumbo shrimp pan sautéed and baked in a lemon butter garlic sauce with sprinkled parsley, layered on top of pasta. The entrée is accompanied by fresh bread, which can either be used to sop up sauce or dipped in olive oil and fresh parmesan. The dinner is capped off with a choice between cheesecake or chocolate cake for dessert.

A bottle of Ruffino wine is included with the meal. Customers may select between red, white or sparkling. Plus, anyone looking to stock up on vino can make additional wine purchases at 50% off.



More information on wine selections, food and delivery options can be found at paesanosriverwalk.com.

Find the best places to get curbside, take-out and delivery on the Current's Good to Go San Antonio directory.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

We’re keeping you informed…
...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national news that hits close to home, San Antonio Current has been keeping San Antonio informed for years.

It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.

If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to San Antonio Current. Every reader contribution is valuable and so appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues and neighborhood culture. Thank you.

More Flavor »

Jump to comments

Related Locations

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. From Schwarzenegger to Vice, San Antonio's H-E-B Is Winning Praise for its Coronavirus Readiness Read More

  2. How San Antonio’s Taquerias Are Hurting During Coronavirus Outbreak Read More

  3. San Antonio Current Launches Searchable List of Local Restaurants Offering Takeout, Delivery and Curbside Pickup Read More

  4. San Antonio Restaurants Transforming Into Grocery Stores During Coronavirus Outbreak Read More

  5. South Side Grocery Store Accused of Price Gouging During the Coronavirus Pandemic Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

March 25, 2020

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Canna

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2020 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation