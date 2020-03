Paesanos Riverwalk Offering One-Day Only To-Go Deal on Friday

Having a romantic night with your boo may seem next to impossible under the shelter in place order, but Paesanos Riverwalk has got you covered.On Friday, Paesanos' Riverwalk is reopening its kitchen doors to offer its signature Shrimp Paesano dinner for two for $50. The one-day pop-up menu will be available from 12-7 p.m. for both curbside pickup and delivery via DoorDash.The restaurant's renowned Shrimp Paesano features five jumbo shrimp pan sautéed and baked in a lemon butter garlic sauce with sprinkled parsley, layered on top of pasta. The entrée is accompanied by fresh bread, which can either be used to sop up sauce or dipped in olive oil and fresh parmesan. The dinner is capped off with a choice between cheesecake or chocolate cake for dessert.A bottle of Ruffino wine is included with the meal. Customers may select between red, white or sparkling. Plus, anyone looking to stock up on vino can make additional wine purchases at 50% off.More information on wine selections, food and delivery options can be found at paesanosriverwalk.com Current

