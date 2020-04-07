Support Local Journalism. Donate to San Antonio Current.

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, April 7, 2020

Culinaria Steps Up to Help Local Hospitality Workers Affected by the Pandemic

Posted By on Tue, Apr 7, 2020 at 2:19 PM

click to enlarge Alamo BBQ is helping feed laid off hospitality workers as part of Culinaria's HospitALLity House. - INSTAGRAM / ALAMOBBQCOMPANY
  • Instagram / alamobbqcompany
  • Alamo BBQ is helping feed laid off hospitality workers as part of Culinaria's HospitALLity House.
Turns out, Culinaria is about more than just Restaurant Week.

After pivoting its March marquee event into the ongoing Restaurant Week To Go, the organization has also launched three tiers of aid for local hospitality workers who lost jobs during the pandemic.

“This is definitely an unprecedented time for us all, and our hope is to support furloughed industry workers that have helped put this city on the map as a culinary destination,” Culinaria President and CEO Suzanne Taranto-Etheredge said in a statement.

Culinaria took advantage of its network of restaurants and chefs to provide direct aid to affected individuals in the form of food.



As part of the HospitALLity House initiative, Alamo BBQ is serving hot meals to service industry workers from 4-7 p.m., Monday through Saturday. Between donations from businesses and individuals and the addition of other restaurants to the initiative, the operation has already fed more than 12,000 in the two weeks since its launch.

Culinary also recognizes that a single hot meal sometimes isn't enough, so it's also distributing family meal kits to furloughed workers via its network of chefs.

Finally, as a longer-term measure, Culinaria launched an Emergency Relief Fund to give financial assistance to affected hospitality workers. Although applications for funding are closed due to overwhelming demand, they will reopen once the organization can raise more money.

Anyone wishing to contribute can make a tax deductible donation via PayPal or Venmo via Culinaria's website.

So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

We’re keeping you informed…
...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national news that hits close to home, San Antonio Current has been keeping San Antonio informed for years.

It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.

If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to San Antonio Current. Every reader contribution is valuable and so appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues and neighborhood culture. Thank you.

More Flavor »

Jump to comments

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Texas Hill Country Winery Sends Free Bottles of Vino to Frontline Workers During the Pandemic Read More

  2. H-E-B Now Selling Full Meals From Local Restaurants in Response to Coronavirus Pandemic Read More

  3. H-E-B Exec Tells People Not to Bring Whole Family to Store Because Some Texans Still Don't Get Social Distancing Read More

  4. Twang Releases First-Ever Pickle Beer Salt to Add to Your Home Bar Stash Read More

  5. Paesanos Riverwalk Offering One-Day Only To-Go Deal on Friday Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

March 25, 2020

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Canna

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2020 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation