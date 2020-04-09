Thursday, April 9, 2020
Food Drive at Central Catholic High School Brings in Huge Donations
Posted
By Steve Hargis
on Thu, Apr 9, 2020 at 11:29 AM
click to enlarge
-
Courtesy Photo / Komet Marketing Communications
Between the economic hardship brought on by the pandemic and shortages on grocery shelves, it's been difficult for San Antonio families to get essential items they need.
On Wednesday night, Catholic Charities teamed with Central Catholic High School students and adult volunteers to help address that dilemma and provide relief. In just two hours, they were able to raise 1.178 tons of food. That's 2,355 pounds for those of you need help with the math.
The drive, which took place at the Marianist campus, collected canned goods and other non-perishable items.
Per CDC guidelines, donors stayed in their vehicles as they made their way to the drop-off point. That was where volunteers in protective gear made the collections either through the car window, backseat or car trunk.
Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter
.
Tags: san antonio, central catholic high school, catholic charities, archdiocese of san antonio, food donation, covid 19, coronavirus, canned goods, volunteers, san antonio lockdown, stay at home, stay home order, food drive, community, Image
San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.
Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.
Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.
Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.