Food Drive at Central Catholic High School Brings in Huge Donations

click to enlarge Courtesy Photo / Komet Marketing Communications

Between the economic hardship brought on by the pandemic and shortages on grocery shelves, it's been difficult for San Antonio families to get essential items they need.On Wednesday night, Catholic Charities teamed with Central Catholic High School students and adult volunteers to help address that dilemma and provide relief. In just two hours, they were able to raise 1.178 tons of food. That's 2,355 pounds for those of you need help with the math.The drive, which took place at the Marianist campus, collected canned goods and other non-perishable items.Per CDC guidelines, donors stayed in their vehicles as they made their way to the drop-off point. That was where volunteers in protective gear made the collections either through the car window, backseat or car trunk.