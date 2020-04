H-E-B Expands Heat-and-Eat Meal Program to Include San Antonio Favorite Rosario's

click to enlarge Courtesy Photo / H-E-B

Rosario's owner Lisa Wong shows off the restaurant's new heat-and-eat meals available in some H-E-B stores.

H-E-B has once again expanded its Meal Simple program, adding entrees from one of San Antonio's most popular dining destinations: Rosario’s Mexican Cafe Y Cantina.Rosario's closed the doors of its two local eateries amid the COVID-19 pandemic, furloughing 90% of its staff. Since packaging heat-and-eat entrees for the refrigerator cases at H-E-B stores, the restaurant group has brought back 15 workers and has plans to add more in coming weeks.“As a business owner, the ability to feed our customers and bring back part of the staff gives us hope after a devastating experience,” Rosario's owner Lisa Wong said.San Antonio-based H-E-B expanded Meal Simple a week ago to include full meals from popular Texas restaurants. San Antonio's Max & Louie’s New York Diner was among its first additions.H-E-B officials helped Rosario's navigate both the changes to its business model and the often-arduous process of getting food into its stores. What's more, food distributor Ben E. Keith assisted by providing cold storage and transportation as H-E-B expanded Meal Simple.Rosario's cheese enchilada, chicken chipotle, mole and verde plates will launch in four San Antonio H-E-B locations: Lincoln Heights Market, Alon, Wurzbach Road at Interstate 10 and and DeZavala Road at Interstate 10. In a week or so, the entrees will be available in the McCreless Market H-E-B Plus, South Flores Market and Austin Highway. Other locations are under consideration.Rosario's also plans to make other house specialties available to grocery shoppers.