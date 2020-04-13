Free Meals for Frontline Emergency Workers Available This Week at NorthPark Church

click image
-
Cruising Kitchens/ Facebook
This week, first responders and medical professionals working on the frontlines of the COVID-19 health crisis, can receive free hot meals and freshly brewed coffee in the parking lot of NorthRock Church-Stone Oak.
Cruising Kitchens, a San Antonio-based mobile business fabricator, teamed up with the church to hand out meals from their custom-made Oshkosh food truck.
Veteran-owned coffee roasting franchise Black Rifle Coffee Company will be on site offering 8-ounce cups of its specialty Gunship drip coffee, espresso drinks and bottles of water.
"We're going to take the opportunity to take care of those who are taking care of us," NorthRock Executive Pastor, Matt Martin said of the initiative
.
The mobile unit will be open from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. daily, with a tentative plan to offer services until Friday, April 17. Volunteers will hand out food donated by H-E-B and prepared by Oshkosh and church staff through a pop-up drive-through.
"We're going to cook a hot meal that is free for our first responders, doctors, nurses, medical staff, police officers, firefighters — for our EMT's," Martin said. "And if you can't come get it, we'll bring it to you."
NorthRock established a webpage for medical and emergency personnel to schedule a delivery
if they're unable to leave their workplaces.
The team of food providers said they will follow CDC-mandated protocols, including social distancing, hand-washing, sanitizing and utilizing masks and gloves on the job.
The operation, which began April 9, aims at serving 150 t0 200 first responders daily. If turnout is high, the service could be extended another week.
NorthRock Church is located at 1278 North Loop 1604 East
. To spread the word, Cruising Kitchens, NorthRock Church and partners are using #feedingfirst
to invite frontline emergency workers to come receive their free meals, hot coffee and provide a "thank you" for their service.
Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.