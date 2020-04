San Antonio's La Tuna Serving Up Brisket Tacos and Chicken on a Stick Despite Delayed Fiesta

click to enlarge Instagram / latunaicehouse

Fiesta has moved to November , but that's not stopping La Tuna from celebrating. The Southtown ice house and grill is offering a couple of the citywide festival's favorite foods to go.In honor of Fiesta's opening day, which would have been this Thursday had a pandemic not gotten in the way, the establishment will host its La Tuna Curbside Fiesta Kickoff , offering takeout and curbside chicken on a stick and brisket tacos.La Tuna will open Thursday from 4-8 p.m. for the event. Guests can call ahead to place orders for Fiesta-themed food and to-go six packs. The regular menu will also be available.