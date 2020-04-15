Support Local Journalism. Donate to San Antonio Current.

Wednesday, April 15, 2020

San Antonio's La Tuna Serving Up Brisket Tacos and Chicken on a Stick Despite Delayed Fiesta

Posted By on Wed, Apr 15, 2020 at 1:54 PM

Fiesta has moved to November, but that's not stopping La Tuna from celebrating. The Southtown ice house and grill is offering a couple of the citywide festival's favorite foods to go.

In honor of Fiesta's opening day, which would have been this Thursday had a pandemic not gotten in the way, the establishment will host its La Tuna Curbside Fiesta Kickoff, offering takeout and curbside chicken on a stick and brisket tacos.

La Tuna will open Thursday from 4-8 p.m. for the event. Guests can call ahead to place orders for Fiesta-themed food and to-go six packs. The regular menu will also be available.

La Tuna, 100 Probandt St., (210) 212- 5727, latunasa.com.

