Texas Comptroller's Collection of Liquor Tax During Coronavirus Crisis May Break Bar Owners

Ceasar Zepeda, chef-owner of San Antonio's Sangria on the Burg, got temporary rent relief from his landlord and has kept some money coming in through delivery and takeout. Even so, he and his wife will need to dig into personal savings to cover the upcoming liquor tax bill."I'm lucky. Not everybody's that lucky," he said. "Not everybody's got $10,000, not everybody's got $14,000. This thing this is going put people out of business."Last month, the Texas Restaurant Association led a campaign that flooded Hegar and other state officials with nearly 54,000 emails asking for a delay in the liquor tax collections. However, Anna Tauzin, the group's chief revenue and innovation officer, said she's not expecting a major compromise."[State officials] understand the situation we're in, but they also have an entire state to run," she said. "The Comptroller said he couldn't single out a single industry for a special payment plan."Tauzin recommended bar and restaurant owners pay as much of the upcoming tax bill as they can, then reach out to the Comptroller's Office to schedule an installment plan for the remainder."Taxpayers should file their sales tax returns for March, make a good faith partial payment for the collected taxes and contact our Enforcement Hotline (800-252-8880) to work out a short-term payment agreement and, in most instances, waivers of penalties and interest," Hegar's office wrote in an email to the Texas Restaurant Association.Peña said he's willing to talk to the Comptroller's office about a payment plan, but he's skeptical until he sees how ready officials there are to help small businesses weather the crushing financial crisis."I'd really have to see it in practice," he said. "The argument we're trying to make is that that the state should wait for bars to get back into operation before collecting payment. That's what makes the most sense."