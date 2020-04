Mi Familia Restaurant Celebrates Fiesta on Saturday with Drive-Through Food, Drink and Flair

click image Mi Familia/ Facebook

This Saturday, local restaurant group Mi Familia de Mi Tierra is inviting guests to put on their best guayaberas and embroidered blouses and come celebrate its "Mi Familia's Drive-Thru Fiesta."Food, drink and merchandise booths set up at the Mi Tierra's RIM location will allow customers to get their Fiesta fix from the safety of their vehicles.The Mi Tierra drive-up booths will serve up Fiesta staples including chicken on a stick and gorditas. A similar drink booth will serve concoctions including micheladas, margaritas and mangonadas. Churro-Star, San Antonio-based churreria will also be on site with a dessert booth to end the procession.And if traditional food and drinks don't quite encapsulate the full Fiesta experience, Mi Tierra will also have "Fietsa Flair" available, including flower halos, paper picado and pinatas to liven up at-home parties.The drive-through event will be held between 12-6 p.m. Saturday. More information is available from Mi Tierra on its Facebook page Current