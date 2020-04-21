Join SA Current Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Tuesday, April 21, 2020

Local Tex-Mex Staple Los Barrios Joins H-E-B Heat-and-Eat Roster

Posted By on Tue, Apr 21, 2020 at 4:00 PM

While all four Los Barrios dining rooms are closed, the family has been able to reactivate 20 jobs through its partnership with H-E-B. - PHOTO VIA INSTAGRAM / LOSBARRIOSRESTAURANT
  • Photo via Instagram / losbarriosrestaurant
  • While all four Los Barrios dining rooms are closed, the family has been able to reactivate 20 jobs through its partnership with H-E-B.
San Antonio Tex-Mex fixture Los Barrios will join the likes of Max and Louie’s New York Diner and Rosario’s Mexican Cafe Y Cantina as part of H-E-B’s expanded Meal Simple program. 

Diana Barrios Treviño, who co-owns the restaurant chain with her two siblings, said getting its menu items in the grocery's refrigerator cases allowed her to rehire workers furloughed due to the pandemic.

“Our partnership with H-E-B has allowed us to bring back 20 work family members onto the payroll," she said. "We’re all excited to keep the H-E-B refrigerators full of select Los Barrios favorites.”

The Los Barrios items range in price from $3.95 to $8.95, and include entrees, side items and flour tortillas by the dozen. Its heat-and-eat meals are available at Northside H-E-B locations:
  • Loop 1604 at Bulverde Road
  • Loop 1604 at U.S. Highway 281
  • Loop 1604 at Bandera Road
  • U.S. Highway 281 at Evans Road
  • Alamo Ranch
  • Interstate 35 in Schertz
Currently, all four Los Barrios dining rooms are closed. However, starting Wednesday, La Hacienda Scenic Loop and La Hacienda de Los Barrios will open for curbside service. The original location on Blanco Road will open for curbside service Saturday. The eateries will offer a limited menu of takeaway meals from 4-8 p.m. Wednesday-Sunday.



click to enlarge Los Barrios owner Diana Barrios Treviño shows off the restaurant chain's H-E-B meals, including a chicken fajita meal and carne guisada. - PHOTO VIA INSTAGRAM / LAHACIENDASCENICLOOP
  • Photo via Instagram / lahaciendascenicloop
  • Los Barrios owner Diana Barrios Treviño shows off the restaurant chain's H-E-B meals, including a chicken fajita meal and carne guisada.
Find the best places to get curbside, take-out and delivery on the Current's Good to Go San Antonio directory.

