Alamo Distilling Joins Lineup of San Antonio Distilleries Working to Meet Hand Sanitizer Demand

Instagram / @broadway5050

Local distributors are selling Alamo Distilling sanitizer to stores and local businesses, prioritizing medical and service-priority businesses.

Even though Governor Greg Abbott recently announced phase 1 of his plan to "reopen" Texas, some small businesses have already adjusted focus to stay afloat during the COVID-19 crisis.San Antonio's Alamo Distilling has joined the ranks of local distilleries that switched gears to assist with the growing need for hand sanitizer. To create a new revenue stream for the business and stave off financial stagnancy, the distillery has produced nearly 5,000 cases of 1.7-ounce bottles of FDA-compliant sanitizer.“Right now, we are selling our hand sanitizer products as fast as we can produce them,” Alamo Distilling President and co-founder Noel Burns said.“We were fortunate to hire a few extra hands to support sanitizer production and sales. Quickly manufacturing a retail quality hand sanitizer, on short notice, is a way to support our community to stay safe while the danger is so close to home. If a small percentage of Texans are safer and protected due to our efforts, we are happy that we are able to help.”While the distillery has prioritized hand sanitizer production, it's concurrently maintaining production and bottling of its handcrafted grain-to-glass spirits.Other local distilleries providing hand sanitizer include Rebecca Creek Distillery, Artisan Distillery, Ranger Creek Brewing and Distilling, Dorcol Distillery, Seersucker Gin Distillery and Maverick Whiskey Distillery.Alamo is taking phone orders for business-to-business sales, prioritizing medical groups and distributors that service priority businesses. To protect staff, it's not providing on-premise sales at this time.