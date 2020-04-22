Join SA Current Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Wednesday, April 22, 2020

San Antonio Grocer H-E-B Will Extend Store Hours Starting Next Week

Posted By on Wed, Apr 22, 2020 at 12:12 PM

Good news, everyone!

Texas grocery giant H-E-B has announced it's extending the temporary operating hours of its stores.

When the coronavirus crisis first shook the state, H-E-B stores reduced their daily hours from 8 a.m.-8 p.m. to allow workers to better restock and keep up with panic buying.

Now, calmer shopping seems to have prevailed. Starting Monday, April 27, the stores will expand their hours to 7 a.m.-10 p.m. across the state.



"With an improving supply chain and stronger product availability, our stores have the capacity to serve more customers throughout the day while providing the products they want at our everyday low prices," the San Antonio-based chain said in a statement.

"Along with our new hours, we continue to ease product limits on many items and customers will start to notice many popular departments reopen, such as our bakery, deli and floral departments."

