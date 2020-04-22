Join SA Current Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Wednesday, April 22, 2020

Squeezebox on the St. Mary's Strip Selling Fiesta Packs to Give Us Puro Party Feelings

Posted By on Wed, Apr 22, 2020 at 12:05 PM

click to enlarge The NIGHT IN OLD SQZBOX party packs include Fiesta favorites such as chicken on a stick, gorditas, footlong sausages and footlong corndogs. - COURTESY PHOTO / SQUEEZEBOX
  • Courtesy Photo / Squeezebox
  • The NIGHT IN OLD SQZBOX party packs include Fiesta favorites such as chicken on a stick, gorditas, footlong sausages and footlong corndogs.
This week, St. Mary's Strip hotspot the Squeezebox will sell “NIGHT IN OLD SQZBOX” party packs to revelers bummed about Fiesta being pushed off until November.

Each of the kits comes with a six-pack of beer plus a Fiesta food favorite selected by the customer, including chicken on a stick, gorditas and footlong corndogs by Berna’s Street Food. The packages also include a free Twang Michelada Kit.

Always one to offer a complete experience, Squeezebox owner and DJ Aaron Peña has also curated a Fiesta Spotify playlist, which features more than hours of todo bien grooves from Flaco Jimenez, the Texas Tornados and more.

“People here have never experienced a year in which they don’t have Fiesta to look forward to," Peña said in a written statement. "We wanted to provide the party to go … so people can still feel like they are a part of the city’s tradition even though we can’t all celebrate together.”



Squeezebox is offering the packages Thursday through Saturday of this week from 6-10 p.m. Peña said safety is of utmost importance, so he and his team are providing a 100% no-contact pickup process.

The packs are available on a first come, first served basis, so partiers should call ahead to check availability. The bar is only accepting debit and credit card payments for the orders.

Find the best places to get curbside, take-out and delivery on the Current's Good to Go San Antonio directory.

