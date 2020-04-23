Craft Brew Guild Highlights Local Breweries This Weekend With Great Texas Beer Run

click image
Thirsty for a few cold ones? Need beer for your weekly Dungeons & Dragons game on Zoom? Want to help out local breweries?
If the answer is yes to any or all of those questions, look no further than this weekend's Great Texas Beer Run.
The Texas Craft Brew Guild is hosting a weekend-long event to fulfill residents' quaffing needs while aiding small and independent breweries across the state. The guild, known for lobbying on behalf of Lone Star State brewers, created the project to expand awareness of craft breweries offering take-out, curbside and delivery during the pandemic.
The guild is encouraging thirsty Texans to post their craft brewery beer hauls to social media from Thursday, April 23 to Sunday, April 26 with the hashtag #GreatTexasBeerRun.
In addition to promoting sales of suds, the event also encourages alternative means to support breweries, such as making a “virtual beer run” by purchasing online gift cards, merchandise and virtual event tickets.
Unsure where to start on the Beer Run?
in this year's City Guide
, and also published a helpful slideshow of local businesses offering alcohol delivery
.
Find the best places to get curbside, take-out and delivery on the
Current's Good to Go San Antonio directory.